Don't Buy fuboTV Stock on the Disney-Fueled Dip

In the streaming market, fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has carved out a not-so-lucrative niche for itself. The company focuses on live sports, making its platform a go-to service for cord-cutters looking to watch their favorite teams.On Wednesday, fuboTV stock tanked following news that Disney , Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery were teaming up to create a joint venture that will marry the three companies' sports-heavy channels into a new streaming service. While key details, like pricing, are still unknown, increased competition is profoundly bad news for fuboTV .The problem for fuboTV is simple: Its business model just doesn't work, even without much direct competition. Some sports can be found on various streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney 's ESPN+, but there's nothing as comprehensive as fuboTV 's platform.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel