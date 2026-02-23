SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
23.02.2026 18:01:25
Don't Buy SoundHound AI (SOUN) Until This Happens
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), a leading developer of audio and voice recognition tools, went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) nearly 4 years ago. Its stock opened at $8.72 on the first day, but it now trades below $8.That dismal performance might seem surprising relative to its explosive growth rates. From 2020 to 2024, its revenue grew at a 60% CAGR. From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue to increase at a 49% CAGR to $283 million, as its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turn positive in the final year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
