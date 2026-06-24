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24.06.2026 09:55:00

Don't Buy SpaceX Stock Until You Understand This One Risk

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX for short, began trading on June 12 as the most anticipated IPO stock in recent history. There's no company like it, with strong competitive footholds in space and artificial intelligence (AI), making the stock a dynamic one-two punch in hot emerging industries, a long-term growth investor's dream.Amid all the hype, it might be tempting to buy SpaceX stock right now. To be fair, the company looks to have a very bright future ahead. But before buying shares, investors should understand how SpaceX's stock valuation compares to the rest of Wall Street and why its reliance on AI growth is a risk they should weigh before making any decision.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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