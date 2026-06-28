Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.06.2026 18:30:00
Don't Buy SpaceX Until You Consider These 2 Aerospace and Defense Stocks With 10% EPS Growth
Space Exploration Technologies, better known as SpaceX, had a huge initial public offering (IPO) earlier this month, making founder Elon Musk the first trillionaire. However, since its splashy debut, the stock had fallen to $147.11 on June 23 and, even after a rebound, is below its opening day's closing price of $160.95. The sky isn't the limit for aerospace and defense industry stocks, and there are several less-risky stocks than SpaceX, including companies with strong track records of earnings-per-share (EPS) growth.Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) and TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) have earnings growth profiles that easily outpace larger aerospace and defense companies. Over the past five years, Howmet's EPS have risen by more than 540% while TransDigm's have jumped more than 270%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!