|
30.03.2023 12:00:00
Don't Buy the Hype: Aurora Cannabis' Transformation Hasn't Worked
Restructuring and changes in strategy are moves that businesses often deploy when they're facing challenges and headwinds. But that doesn't mean the end result will be a better, more investable company. While Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) has been slashing costs and changing its operations in recent years, the company isn't out of the woods by any stretch. It's not a safe buy -- and it may never be. Here's why investors should tread carefully with this beaten-down pot stock.Among the biggest moves that Aurora has made in recent years has been to shift its business more toward medical marijuana. Margins are better there, and competition isn't as intense. For the last three months of 2022, the company's medical cannabis net revenue totaled 39.5 million Canadian dollars -- more than double the CA$14.7 million it reported in consumer cannabis net revenue. Four years earlier, in 2018, the gap was much closer, with medical net revenue for the same period totaling just under CA$26 million, while consumer cannabis net revenue was CA$21.6 million.And the move toward medical may appear to have paid off for the company, as seen in its most recent results, Aurora Cannabis reported a profit under adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). That was an important goal for the company to hit.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Auroramehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Auroramehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX setzt Aufwärtstrend fort -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind nach einem Ausflug in die Verlustzone hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.