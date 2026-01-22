UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

22.01.2026 17:21:00

Don't Buy UnitedHealth Group Stock Before Jan. 27

It's been a rough past 12 months for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), with the stock price down nearly 34% (through Jan. 20). This is not-so-great news for a company that's had its fair share of scrutiny, missteps, and bad public relations in the past few years.UnitedHealth is undoubtedly going through a transition period (including a new CEO who was introduced in May 2025), but much of its core business is still intact. Even so, there are still enough question marks around the business that warrant holding off a bit before making an investment decision.If you're considering investing in UnitedHealth, I would wait until at least Jan. 27 before making a decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
