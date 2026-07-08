UnitedHealth Aktie

UnitedHealth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021

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08.07.2026 23:05:00

Don't Buy UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Before Reading This

Imagine that you want to invest in the healthcare industry -- perhaps because it's so big, with healthcare spending making up 18% of the entire U.S. economy (as of 2024), or because it's widely expected to grow by about 5.4% annually, between 2024 and 2034, per the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. You might reasonably consider investing in the giant UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH).Its market value was recently $389 billion, and it has averaged annual gains of 15.8% over the past 15 years (as of July 6). Hold on, though, because there are some reasons to not invest in the company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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