Don't Call It a Comeback. Salesforce Stock Is Just Getting Started.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The last few months have been an absolute whirlwind for Salesforce .com (NYSE: CRM). The company has been under intense scrutiny from Wall Street as it works to integrate Slack, which it acquired for $27 billion. Additionally, top executives have been resigning from the business, leaving longtime founder and CEO Mark Benioff to fend for himself against activist investors. If this were not bad enough, big tech has been warning for quite some time that corporate budgets are tightening, sales cycles are getting longer, and investors should expect protracted challenges.Salesforce.com reported earnings for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2023, last week. To everyone's surprise, the company impressed across the board. Let's dig in and analyze the results and see if Salesforce deserves a spot in your portfolio.Continue reading