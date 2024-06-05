|
05.06.2024 14:30:00
Don't Call It a Comeback: The Best Is Yet to Come for PayPal. Here's Why.
The last couple of years have been a roller-coaster ride for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). During the peak days of the pandemic, the business experienced abnormally high demand as e-commerce transactions became more widely used. An overly euphoric base of investors poured into PayPal stock, rocketing shares to a high of $308.Today, they trade for about $62. What happened? As the height of the pandemic waned, PayPal's business results followed, and its growth began to slow. Moreover, the fintech landscape is highly competitive, which makes it difficult for the company to maintain or acquire market share.Over the past year, PayPal has undergone something of a makeover. While the company is still in a turnaround, recent financial and operational highlights look encouraging. Let's explore how PayPal is reinventing itself and assess why now is a great time to scoop up shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
