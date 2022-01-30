Don't Chase a Higher Social Security Benefit. Do This Instead.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The great thing about Social Security is that it pays you a monthly benefit for life. And so the higher that benefit is, the more income you can look forward to.There are different steps you can take to boost your Social Security benefit. Delaying your filing until age 70, for example, will allow you to claim a higher benefit, as will boosting your earnings throughout your career.But as helpful as a higher Social Security benefit may be, in reality, you shouldn't rely on that particular income source to sustain you in retirement. For one thing, Social Security is facing some financial challenges that could result in universal benefit cuts. And so even if you take steps to raise your benefit, you might still end up with less income from program down the line.Continue reading