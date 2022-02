Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 4 Questions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Here's a startling fact from the Social Security Administration (SSA): "Among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, 37% of men and 42% of women receive 50% or more of their income from Social Security." It gets more startling, too: "... 12% of men and 15% of women rely on Social Security for 90% or more of their income."Clearly, Social Security income will be vital to most of us. That's why we shouldn't make decisions or take actions regarding it until we have a solid understanding of at least the basics of Social Security. Here are four questions you should be able to answer , for example.