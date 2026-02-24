Canopy Growth Aktie

Canopy Growth für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 12:55:00

Don't Even Think About Buying Canopy Growth Stock Until You Read This Brutal Reality Check

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is a high-risk investment. The stock has lost over 95% of its value since its initial public offering. There was material excitement around marijuana stocks and Canopy Growth a few years ago, but the company has not lived up to Wall Street's perhaps overzealous expectations. Now is probably not the time to jump aboard.At one point in 2019, a share of Canopy Growth would have cost over $560 (after adjusting for reverse splits). Today, that same share would fetch a little over a buck. It has, basically, gone from being a Wall Street darling to being a penny stock. Penny stocks are high-risk investments that have a history of not working out well for shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp

mehr Nachrichten