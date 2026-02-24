Canopy Growth Aktie
WKN DE: A3E2FV / ISIN: CA1380357048
|
24.02.2026 12:55:00
Don't Even Think About Buying Canopy Growth Stock Until You Read This Brutal Reality Check
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is a high-risk investment. The stock has lost over 95% of its value since its initial public offering. There was material excitement around marijuana stocks and Canopy Growth a few years ago, but the company has not lived up to Wall Street's perhaps overzealous expectations. Now is probably not the time to jump aboard.At one point in 2019, a share of Canopy Growth would have cost over $560 (after adjusting for reverse splits). Today, that same share would fetch a little over a buck. It has, basically, gone from being a Wall Street darling to being a penny stock. Penny stocks are high-risk investments that have a history of not working out well for shareholders.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Canopy Growth Corp
|
06.02.26
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.12.25
|Aktien von SynBiotic, Canopy Growth, Tilray und Aurora gemischt: Cannabis-Sektor leidet unter enttäuschender US-Neuklassifizierung (finanzen.at)
|
15.12.25
|Tilray und Canopy Growth: Aktien nach Kursrally mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
12.12.25
|Aktien von Tilray, Aurora und Canopy Growth im Aufwind dank möglicher Kurskorrektur der US-Behörden (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|Canopy Growth-Aktie steigt: Cannabis-Konzern macht weniger Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.11.25
|Ausblick: Canopy Growth veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Canopy Growth gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)