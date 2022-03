Don't Even Think About Claiming Social Security Until You Can Answer These 3 Questions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security benefits can have a significant effect on your retirement, and many retirees rely on their monthly checks for a large portion of their income. It's wise, then, to make sure you have a plan in place before you claim.With the right strategy, you can maximize your monthly payments and head into retirement more prepared. And there are a few questions you should be able to answer before you even think about claiming Social Security.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading