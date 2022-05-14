|
14.05.2022 14:02:00
Don't Fall for This Alarming Real Estate Myth
Purchasing a home of your own has long been described as a key part of the American dream, and as one of the best investments you can make. Unfortunately, this is one of the most pervasive and alarming myths associated with real estate investing.That's because, while homeowners tend to have a higher net worth than renters, that doesn't mean buying a property is always a good choice. And falling victim to the misconception that a home purchase should always be something you aspire to can actually leave you with lots of regrets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
