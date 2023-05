Don’t fear gentrification, those new blocks of flats can lead to lower rents | Torsten Bell

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Data from the US supports Keir Starmer's push for more housebuilding in BritainHousing is always centre stage in British politics, usually in the form of support for first-time buyers, like right to buy. But Keir Starmer is making housebuilding a key pre-election dividing line, attacking Rishi Sunak for scrapping the government's 300,000 homes a year target for England and, more boldly, recognising that some development on green belt land will be required.The Labour leader is up for a row that brings to life his promises to raise growth and home ownership, while highlighting Conservative divisions. Those divisions reflect housebuilding's most discussed political faultline: Lib Dems scenting blood in Tory shire marginals whenever a single brick is laid.