15.03.2023 14:00:00
Don't Follow The Flock This St. Patrick's Day: Forsake Your Namesake And Opt For The Original, Bushmills Irish Whiskey
Revered Irish whiskey distillery, Bushmills, challenges consumers to skip "the usuals" and try a taste of the Original this St. Patrick's Day with a hilarious live sheep stunt in a New York pub.
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bushmills Irish Whiskey filled a New York bar with a flock of sheep named after the most common "J"-named whiskey orders (Jim, Jack and Johnnie), encouraging consumers to fight herd mentality and opt for a Bushmills instead.
Bushmills, the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, is upping the ante by offering people with J-names the chance to forsake their namesake and win a free round of the Original whiskey. Fans (21+) can participate by going to www.forsakeyournamesake.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dont-follow-the-flock-this-st-patricks-day-forsake-your-namesake-and-opt-for-the-original-bushmills-irish-whiskey-301772920.html
SOURCE Bushmills Irish Whiskey
