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WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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27.07.2026 15:00:00
Don't Forget About This 401(k) Rule Change if You're Planning to Max Yours Out in 2026
A high 401(k) contribution rate is great, especially if you weren't able to save as much as you wanted to in the past. But there is such a thing as contributing too much to your 401(k), and it can trigger costly tax penalties that set you back.Everyone has a contribution limit for the year, which depends on their age. This is $24,500 for adults under 50 in 2026, $32,500 for those 50 to 59, and 64 and older; it's $35,750 for those aged 60 to 63. But if you're just going by this alone, there's a chance you could still wind up in hot water with the IRS, depending on your annual income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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