Don't Forget the Metaverse: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Apple Joins the Party

When it comes to the metaverse, there has been plenty of debate among Wall Street analysts and consumers alike. Do people want fully immersive virtual experiences? Could they spend as much time in virtual worlds as they spend on their smartphones? And, perhaps most importantly, can those virtual experiences be monetized effectively?The concept might have the attention of the world's largest company, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). It's yet to confirm rumors it's working on a virtual (or mixed) reality headset, but in a recent interview with GQ magazine, CEO Tim Cook appeared upbeat about the potential of such a device. Some pundits even think Apple could reveal one as soon as June 5, at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference.Cook particularly likes the idea of the physical world being overlayed with the digital one, which could enhance people's communication and connection. He even said he thinks that combined experience could be better than the real world itself!