04.11.2023 08:00:34
Don’t get caught out by tax on cash interest, UK savers told
Higher interest rates and move away from cash isas means hundreds of thousands more people may be hitHigher interest rates look set to land hundreds of thousands more people with an unwelcome tax bill for their savings, a financial advice firm warned this week.A couple of years ago it was typically only the wealthiest with very big nest eggs who had to pay tax on their savings interest – but now someone with an emergency savings pot of about £8,000 could find themselves falling foul of this little-known tax trap. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
