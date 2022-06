Don't Hold Your Breath Waiting for a Starlink IPO

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have long wanted a chance to invest in Space Exploration Technologies, Elon Musk's pioneering space company. SpaceX has no plans to IPO itself anytime in the foreseeable future, but ... what about Starlink? If we can't invest in SpaceX, will Musk at least give us a chance to invest in his broadband internet from space subsidiary?That's an excellent question -- but you may not like the answer.Image source: SpaceX.Continue reading