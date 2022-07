Don't Just Rely on Social Security: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Roughly 64 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits will see their distributions increase by 5.9% this year as an adjustment to meet cost of living increases. If you've been paying attention to inflation news, it might sting knowing the benefit increase is coming in significantly below this year's rate of inflation.In addition to the possibility that subsequent cost of living adjustments (COLAs) will fail to keep pace with shifts in the dollar 's purchasing power, the Social Security Administration also acknowledges that the program's trust fund reserves will be depleted roughly 15 years from now unless Congress takes action. Even assuming the Social Security program is fixed and COLAs keep pace with inflation, owning a portfolio of income-generating investments could help you shore up your retirement. And with the stock market seeing big sell-offs this year, long-term investors have an opportunity to invest in top dividend stocks at reasonable prices. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks buying these income-generating stocks would be a smart move. Continue reading