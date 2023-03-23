|
Don't Just Retire On Social Security. Supplement Your Senior Income With These Investments
Seniors who get all their monthly income from Social Security commonly struggle financially. That's because Social Security will generally only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement earnings, and not more. And that assumes that you're an average wage earner. If you have a higher income, you can expect even less replacement income from Social Security.That 40% also assumes that Social Security isn't forced to slash benefits in the absence of adequate funding. That's unfortunately a distinct possibility as of now, since lawmakers have thus far failed to come up with a solution to pump more money into the program.One great way to supplement your benefits and boost your retirement income, though, is to invest in assets that pay you on a regular basis. Here are a few great choices for retirement that, combined with Social Security, could lead to a very comfortable lifestyle.Continue reading
