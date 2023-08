Don't Know Much About Money: With More Americans relying on TikTok for financial advice, what could go wrong?

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.YouTuber Stephen "Coffeezilla" Findeisen released an eye-opening investigation earlier this year into Logan Paul's CryptoZoo, an NFT blockchain project that Paul, a wannabe-rapper-boxer-philosopher, described as "a really fun game that earns you money."Shockingly, the whole thing turned out to be a scam, but not before the game's "players," who were generally young men, wound up losing millions of dollars. Paul is now the defendant in a class action lawsuit from CryptoZoo players, but why did so many people go along with it in the first place? It doesn't seem like a stretch to believe that a lack of financial literacy contributed to their victimization. CryptoZoo just sounds like something to stay far away from -- if you're at least somewhat financially literate.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel