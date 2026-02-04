Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
04.02.2026 03:30:00
Don't Know Which AI Stock To Buy? Here's the Easiest Way To Play the Once-in-a-Generation Tech Boom.
By now, every investor knows that AI stocks are driving the latest boom in the stock market.Plenty of ink has been spilled on companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and OpenAI, which are leading the transformative technology behind generative AI applications like ChatGPT.However, picking a winner in the sector isn't as easy as it might look. Even the clear leaders in AI face risks. Nvidia, for example, is seeing challengers like AMD gain traction, and more of its customers are looking in-house to supplement their own semiconductor needs. TSMC (NYSE: TSM) is the dominant third-party manufacturer of chips, but some investors see it facing competition from a resurgent Intel, which has invested billions into its foundry business, and TSMC remains capacity-constrained. Additionally, its headquarters in Taiwan remains a geopolitical risk.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
