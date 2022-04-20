|
20.04.2022 16:30:00
Don't Let Competition Stop You From Investing in Teladoc
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares have crumbled 65% in the past year as compared to the S&P 500, which has returned 7% over the same time frame. The company's decline in value is part of a broader tech sell-off related to rising interest rates, inflation, and fear surrounding the war in Ukraine. Investors are also concerned that the telehealth leader may not satisfy expectations in a post-pandemic world, due to both rising competition and lack of demand for its services.But telehealth is not a fad, as evidenced in the company's most recent earnings report. As threats from COVID-19 continue to fade, consumers are still excited about the comfort and convenience that online medical visits offer. I consider Teladoc's latest pullback a unique buying opportunity for prudent investors. Let's explore Teladoc's fundamentals and see why the company is a worthy stock to buy in today's market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
