Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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01.05.2026 14:20:00
Don't Let the Volatility Fool You -- Here Are 2 Reasons to Buy MercadoLibre Now
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is a dominant e-commerce and fintech platform that just keeps growing. It entered 2026 with year-over-year revenue growth of more than 40%. It's delivered growth like this for years, and it still has plenty of runway left. Yet the stock is trading about 30% off its highs and trades at its lowest price-to-sales multiple in more than a decade.For investors seeking opportunities beyond artificial intelligence (AI), this could be one of the best bargains on the market. Here are two of the best reasons to buy the stock now.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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