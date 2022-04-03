|
Don't Let This 1 Decision Sour You on Sea Limited
The past six months have been a turbulent ride for investors in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a mobile gaming and e-commerce company -- shares of Sea are down over 60% from the all-time high recorded in Nov. 2021. And to add to investor worries, the company just announced it is shutting down its e-commerce operation in India.These recent headwinds may worry some investors enough to stay away from the stock, but for those with patience, Sea presents a great opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
