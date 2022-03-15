Don't Let This 1 Number Scare You Away From Chewy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), a pet-focused e-commerce retailer, gets mediocre-at-best satisfaction ratings from its employees. A cursory look at those scores might give investors a poor impression of the business. But shying away from investing in Chewy based on just this one metric may turn out to be a lost opportunity for long-term investors.Chewy has quickly emerged into a go-to place for over 20 million pet owners to shop for pet food, treats, toys, or other items for their pets. But at first glance, its employees don't seem to share its customers' enthusiasm. On the popular employee review website glassdoor.com, Chewy's employees give it a less-than-flattering overall rating of 3.4 stars.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading