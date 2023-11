Don't Let This Minor Mistake Keep You From Retiring Early

There has been a notable shift in retirement trends over the past 20 years. Generally speaking, people are working longer. Back then, about one in four people expected to retire in their late fifties. Today, that's down to one in 10.So what has pushed the idea of an early retirement further out of reach? It could be lifestyle inflation, arguably a silent killer in your personal finances. I'll crunch the numbers to show you how damaging it can be.Then, we will talk about how avoiding it can help put you on the path to an earlier retirement.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel