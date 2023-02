Don't Let This Plant-Based Foods Stock Leave a Bad Taste in Your Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earth's population recently surpassed 8 billion people, which underlines the importance of new and sustainable resources. Plant-based foods are a growing alternative to meats -- and according to Brand Essence Research, these products represented a $42 billion market in 2021 and could grow to $94 billion by 2028.Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) was one of the first movers in the space and an early entrant to the public markets. However, the stock has left a bad taste with investors; it's down nearly 70% since its initial public offering (IPO).The stock market's been quite bearish over the past year, and Beyond Meat isn't the only stock to see its share price plummet. However, there are some fundamental concerns that the company should address before you put your hard-earned money to work in its stock.Continue reading