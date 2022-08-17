Don't like to workout? Blink Fitness wants to help by offering free hypnosis

Gymnosis™ campaign designed to change mindset and boost workout motivation through hypnosis sessions

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't like to workout? Blink Fitness wants to change that. The gym that prioritizes Mood Above Muscle® is going the extra mile to offer a unique technique used by celebrities and athletes, shown to be successful in helping people overcome mental hurdles that are holding them back.

Blink Fitness offers free hypnosis sessions to motivate people to workout.

Launching on September 12th, Blink Fitness is introducing Gymnosis™ – a series of complimentary in-gym and virtual hypnosis sessions to help people get, and stay, motivated to workout. Anyone, regardless of whether they are a current Blink member or not, can try a Gymnosis™ session to overcome exercise aversions and see how changing their mindset may help change their life.

"Logic, reasoning, and willpower are not always enough to convince ourselves to exercise," said Carolyn Barnes, certified clinical hypnotherapist and wellness expert, who will be leading the virtual hypno-sessions . "Hypnosis is a purely natural state that can offer direct access to the subconscious mind, where our learned behavior pattern-making systems reside. By accessing the subconscious mind, we can start to change the default switch from old patterns that don't serve us, to new ones that do."

Barnes added that 90% of brain activity is subconscious. When stress and emotions are not managed properly, it can be easy to fall into old behaviors and beliefs that were previously programmed into our subconscious. Hypnosis, however, creates a deeper state of relaxation and allows individuals to utilize the power of the subconscious mind to help bring positive change.

According to a recent survey conducted by professors and students from the Department of Psychology at the University of Minnesota, the events of the past two years have also resulted in an increase in the number of people struggling with "brain fog"—a drop in mental clarity, focus and motivation.

For a limited time, Blink Fitness will be offering free Gymnosis sessions both in-person at Blink's Park Slope location in Brooklyn, New York and virtually across the U.S. from September 12-18, 2022. Multiple sessions will occur each day for anyone interested, with each session lasting approximately 45 minutes. The sessions will be conducted in a group setting with approximately 10-30 people per session. Registration for Gymnosis™ sessions is required and limited slots are available. Interested participants who would like to register for a complimentary Gymnosis session can learn more at https://blinkgymnosis.com/ . Restrictions apply.*

"A commitment to working out and wellness takes personal motivation," said Todd Magazine, CEO at Blink Fitness. "Mustering that motivation can be hard. At Blink, we want to give individuals as many tools as possible to achieve their fitness goals, and we're excited to offer this free Gymnosis™ hypnotherapy service with the hopes that it helps individuals find the motivation to start exercising."

About Blink Fitness

Blink is challenging conventional fitness stereotypes through its revolutionary philosophy of Mood Above Muscle® by celebrating how exercise makes you feel versus how it makes you look. Blink is the first gym to showcase body diversity and engage people who have been disenfranchised by the cliché advertising images that feature unrealistic and unattainable bodies. Blink Fitness—a premium and affordable fitness brand—celebrates the positive feelings exercise elicits, along with the physical benefits. Blink has over 120 locations open or in development throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Illinois, Florida, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Texas. Blink has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list four times, was recognized as one of the top health clubs by Club Industry, and was selected as the best budget chain by Men's Health.

Holly Thomas

holly.thomas@chameleon.co

917-543-5673

*RESULTS NOT GUARANTEED. Registration required; terms and additional disclaimers apply. For additional terms and disclaimers, please click here .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dont-like-to-workout-blink-fitness-wants-to-help-by-offering-free-hypnosis-301607249.html

SOURCE Blink Fitness