Don't Look Now -- These Stocks Just Hit New 52-Week Highs

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most sectors and industries are still down significantly from their 52-week highs, but one big exception is homebuilders. Despite the persistently slow real estate market, many homebuilders are at or near their highs, and in this video, I break down why they're performing so well.*Stock prices used were the midday prices of May 15, 2023. The video was published on May 15, 2023.Continue reading