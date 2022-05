Don't Look Now, but Cardano, Solana, and Chainlink Are Recovering Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a bloodbath in the crypto market of late. For the past two weeks, crypto investors have seen impressive selling pressure, taking the likes of top tokens such as Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) lower on a near-daily basis. However, these three top tokens have seen some buying pressure today, increasing 1.1%, 1.3%, and 0.5%, respectively, over the past 24 hours as of 3:30 p.m. ET. Interestingly, at the day's highs this morning, these three tokens actually accelerated 6.9%, 7.5%, and 7.3%, respectively, since yesterday.Today's volatility in the crypto market has once again followed the price action seen in equity markets. All the major indexes have surged higher, with the Nasdaq leading the way with 2.76% gains at today's close over yesterday.