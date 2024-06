Don't Look Now, but Cava Is Worth 10 Cracker Barrels. Time to Buy the Stock?

For over 50 years, restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) has been pleasing customers with Southern style comfort food, old-timey products in its country store, and unique antique decor throughout its locations. Weary interstate travelers stop in, relax in some front-porch rocking chairs, and perhaps even play a game of checkers.This nostalgic recipe has propelled Cracker Barrel into a well-known chain of 660 locations. But unfortunately for investors, it's worth just a small fraction of some younger, thriving restaurant chains.The Mediterranean-themed restaurant chain Cava Group (NYSE: CAVA) is a good example. As of April 21, Cava had only 323 locations -- about half the footprint of Cracker Barrel.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel