Don't Look Now, but It Might Be Time To Buy General Motors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are plenty of reasons to doubt major automakers such as General Motors (NYSE: GM) in the near term: economic uncertainty, rising interest rates, and a capital-intensive and fiercely competitive industry, among others.However, investors should consider the long-term vision for General Motors because it just might be a time to scoop up shares after its 35% decline in 2022. Here's a look at two key aspects: financial growth potential and electric vehicle (EV) strategy.When investors hear about companies doubling their top-line revenue, most would think of smaller, younger companies -- not the massive, historic General Motors that has seen countless automakers fold for good during its lifetime. But don't count GM out of this level of growth yet. The company plans to double its revenue to between $275 billion and $315 billion by 2030.Continue reading