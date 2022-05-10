Don't Look Now, But Shiba Inu and These 2 Tokens Are Surging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For what started out as a bearish year for crypto, bearish sentiment has only continued to increase. The yearly declines for various high-momentum cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX), and Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) are noteworthy. In many respects, investors have reason to avoid these tokens in this environment of de-risking.That said, these three popular crypto projects are seeing renewed buying interest today. As of 9:30am ET, these three tokens have appreciated 6.1%, 7%, and 10.6%, respectively, over the past 24 hours. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading