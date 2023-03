Don't Make the Mistake of Passing on This Hot Stock Again

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud-based IT analytics company Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) was a pandemic winner, soaring more than 300% between 2020 and 2022. But shares have since fallen, sitting more than 60% off highs today.Does Datadog deserve the cold shoulder it's gotten in recent months? Here is why investors shouldn't dismiss the stock as a fad and why the company could again produce tremendous gains for patient investors.Think about how many computers, devices, and software apps you run into at your workplace. A company's technology assets (tech stack) have many moving pieces, so getting everything to work together correctly and efficiently can be challenging. What if there's an error somewhere, a malfunction where an IT employee needs to find the cause of the problem, sifting through endless amounts of data and computer logs?Continue reading