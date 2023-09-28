|
28.09.2023 15:30:00
Don't Miss Out on This Hot New IPO. Hint: It's Not Arm or Instacart.
It's been a busy couple of weeks for the technology sector. Fresh off an earnings season sprinkled with artificial intelligence (AI) players, some private unicorns are looking to take advantage of positive investor sentiment.Semiconductor company Arm Holdings and grocery delivery app Instacart both recently completed initial public offerings (IPOs). While I generally shy away from IPO stocks, there is one that has me bullish: Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform geared for marketing automation.Let's look at Klaviyo to see if buying some shares following its IPO makes sense.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!