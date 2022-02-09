Don't Overlook This 1 Figure From Chegg's Q4 Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There was a lot to digest from the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) when it reported fourth-quarter operating results (for the quarter ending Dec. 31) on Feb. 7. But one figure in the report worth investors' attention is the growth in proprietary content. Chegg's stock price jumped by 15% on the day following the report, primarily because revenue in Q4 came in better than expected, and management told investors that the revenue momentum is likely to continue throughout the year.Understandably, top-line figures were capturing headlines, but here's why investors should not overlook proprietary content growth. It's a critical figure. Continue reading