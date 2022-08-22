|
22.08.2022 11:23:00
Don't Panic Over Sea Limited Stock
Singapore-based conglomerate Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) was a pandemic hero, soaring more than 900% from early 2020 to late 2021.But investors now fear the stock has become a zero after shares have fallen just over 80% from their peak. Volatility like that is extreme, and it's understandable if investors are riding a roller coaster of emotions. But don't panic; here is why Sea Limited should be fine over the long term.Sea Limited is a conglomerate built from a collection of three primary businesses. It has an e-commerce business called Shopee, which is the largest e-commerce retailer by traffic in Southeast Asia. Sea also has a gaming division called Garena; its mobile-game Free Fire has been among the most-downloaded games in the world for the past three years. Lastly, Sea has a digital wallet segment called SeaMoney with 52.7 million active users.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!