Don't Panic Over Sea Limited Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Singapore-based conglomerate Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) was a pandemic hero, soaring more than 900% from early 2020 to late 2021.But investors now fear the stock has become a zero after shares have fallen just over 80% from their peak. Volatility like that is extreme, and it's understandable if investors are riding a roller coaster of emotions. But don't panic; here is why Sea Limited should be fine over the long term.Sea Limited is a conglomerate built from a collection of three primary businesses. It has an e-commerce business called Shopee, which is the largest e-commerce retailer by traffic in Southeast Asia. Sea also has a gaming division called Garena; its mobile-game Free Fire has been among the most-downloaded games in the world for the past three years. Lastly, Sea has a digital wallet segment called SeaMoney with 52.7 million active users.Continue reading