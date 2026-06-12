Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.06.2026 12:05:00
Don't Sell This AI Stock to Fund a SpaceX IPO Purchase
The SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) is now underway. And no matter where the share price heads in the coming weeks, months, and years, one thing is for certain: SpaceX will be deploying its new capital at breakneck speed.In total, SpaceX's projected IPO proceeds should come in around $75 billion, though underwriter allotments and other small additions may push this figure even higher.In the company's 370-page IPO prospectus, the word "competition" appears more than 180 times. This high frequency is partly due to boilerplate legal statements. But there's also quite a bit of commentary regarding how stiff competition for SpaceX's core markets is expected to be. SpaceX seems particularly concerned with rising competition in its artificial intelligence (AI) segment. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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