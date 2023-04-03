Don't Shortchange Yourself by Missing Out on This Retirement Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

My grandma once told me something after retiring that has stuck with me for about a decade now: "Retirement always seems far away until it isn't." That was her way of telling me it's never too early to begin saving and investing for retirement, and she was absolutely right.One of the best resources you can utilize for retirement is a Roth IRA, which allows you to contribute after-tax money into the account and take tax-free withdrawals in retirement. Roth IRAs are especially useful for those who are in relatively low tax brackets now but will benefit more from getting the primary tax benefit of the retirement account later in life when they've retired. If you're able and not taking full advantage of a Roth IRA, you could be doing yourself a disservice. Luckily, there's still time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading