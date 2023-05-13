|
13.05.2023 13:00:00
Don't Sleep on Macao's Explosive Growth
Earnings from Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) showed that Las Vegas is still healthy, but the real growth is coming from Macao. The region was impacted by China's zero-COVID policy for three years, but it's opening up, and that may mean a bonanza for casino stocks. Travis Hoium highlights the recent news in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 10, 2023. The video was published on May 12, 2023.Continue reading
