14.01.2024 17:04:00
Don't Sleep on These Boring Dividend Stocks (They Could Deliver Exciting Returns)
Don't Sleep on These Boring Dividend Stocks (They Could Deliver Exciting Returns)

Some companies are just boring. They operate in dull industries where not much excitement happens. Because of that, they slowly plod along, often paying attractive dividends along the way. However, slow and steady can win over the long term. That's why some Fool.com contributors are rather excited about the total return potential of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD). While they operate in sleepy sectors of the energy industry, they have the potential to produce exciting total returns as they grow their earnings and dividends. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Black Hills Corporation): It wouldn't be at all shocking if you hadn't heard of Black Hills Corporation. Not only is the name kind of nondescript, but it only has a $3.8 billion market cap, which makes it a small fry in the utility sector. However, what it lacks in size, it makes up for in consistency, most notably on the dividend front. This tiny utility just so happens to be a mighty Dividend King.
