16.04.2024 10:17:00
Don't Sleep On These Other Tremendous Stocks Amid AI Mania
The investment world is buzzing with talk of artificial intelligence (AI), soaring stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and the immense possibilities for other companies. Hey, I am, too -- if you have a minute, take a look at this stealthy AI stock you may have never heard of. But, while everyone is looking one way, it can pay handsomely in the long run to also look elsewhere.I look for a few criteria in companies to invest in. These include positive cash flow, stock buyback programs, growing revenue, and desirable business models. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) check all the boxes for me.The travel industry is back in full force with the COVID-19 pandemic finally abating. Forecasts expect $927 billion in global travel spending this year and continued growth thereafter, as depicted below.
