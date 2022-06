Don't Sleep on This Future Dividend Aristocrat

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend stocks aren't just for conservative investors -- they can still generate market-beating returns. Look at payment technology company Visa (NYSE: V). The stock has grown more than 14-fold since going public in 2008, despite declaring its first dividend months after its IPO. Its $440 billion market cap could make repeating that growth challenging, but don't worry if you feel you've missed out. Here is why Visa's life as a dividend-growth superstar is just beginning.Continue reading