28.06.2022 14:45:00
Don't Sleep on This Money-Making Real Estate Stock
Dividend stocks can be some of the best investments on the market. Not only do they offer the potential for share price growth, they regularly distribute a slice of their earnings to shareholders. National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA), for example, has provided a 25% annualized return over the past 10 years -- nearly double what the S&P 500 has delivered. It also holds the title of the best-performing self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT) of the past decade.Right now, the REIT's share price is down about 27% this year, making this an excellent time to buy.There's a lot to like about National Storage Affiliates Trust. It owns just over 1,000 self-storage facilities across 42 states plus Puerto Rico. It has a healthy balance sheet, with ample cash flow and a fairly low debt ratio of around 5.7 times its earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).Continue reading
