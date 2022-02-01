Don't Sleep on This Wildly Undervalued Growth Stock in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Logitech International's (NASDAQ: LOGI) share price jumped following its fiscal third-quarter earnings report last week. While total sales were down 2% year over year, one of Logitech's largest sales categories -- video conferencing products -- grew 24% over the previous quarter. This return to growth signals a deeply undervalued stock that is trading at its lowest price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio in over five years. The stock is trading at a P/E of 18.3 following the post-earnings pop. This is low for a business with a history of growing sales and earnings. Between the end of calendar 2014 and 2019, earnings per share more than doubled on the back of growing demand for computer peripherals, especially in growing markets like gaming and video collaboration. Image source: Getty Images.