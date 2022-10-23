|
23.10.2022 12:56:00
Don't Take a Stock's Value at Face Value -- Use These Metrics Instead
Unless your portfolio consists only of energy companies, if you look at the 2022 performance of your stocks, the majority are likely down. Since the start of the year, the three major indexes -- S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones -- are down over 23%, 32%, and 16%, respectively (as of October 20).On one end, bear markets and down periods can present great opportunities for those with time on their side. On the other end, the drop in prices can present a lot of value traps. A value trap is a stock trading at a low price that looks like a good deal but is a bad investment. That's why it's important not to take a stock's value at face value. Instead, use these metrics.As an investor, the sooner you learn that cheap isn't always a good value, the better. A $500 stock could be undervalued, and a $5 stock overpriced. For example, if a penny stock were priced at $5, it would be considered absurdly high by almost all standards. However, if a stock like Booking Holdings were priced at $500 instead of its current price around $1,775, it might be the deal of the century right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel schwach. Der US-Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag in Grün. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.