Don't Tell These 3 Healthcare Stocks There's a Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

So far, 2022 has been pretty brutal on the market. Rising interest rates, the invasion of the Ukraine, and COVID-19 caused a bear rampage in the first two months of 2022. But you can always find some winners, even in bad markets. That's particularly true in healthcare, always a strong defensive play. Here's why we think Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) will continue to outperform the market in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading